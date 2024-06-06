PMK’s target is 2026 Assembly election: Anbumani

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, in a message to his party cadre, on Thursday said that the 2024 Lok Sabha verdict showed that the people of Tamil Nadu were looking for an alternative to the two Dravidian parties.

On the PMK’s poor performance in the election, he said that though it was disappointing, there was no need to be concerned as the electoral field was “favourable to the party”. The ruling DMK’s vote share reduced by 7% in the 2024 Lok Sabha election compared to 2019. The AIADMK, despite contesting in more seats this time, could not increase its vote share and garnered 13% lesser votes than what it polled in the 2021 Assembly election, he said.

He further said that there was no need for more assessments on the election results. “Before the elections, we made it clear that our goal wasn’t Parliamentary election, but the 2026 Assembly election. There is no change in this stand,” he said.

