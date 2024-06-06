GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

PMK’s target is 2026 Assembly election: Anbumani

Published - June 06, 2024 11:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, in a message to his party cadre, on Thursday said that the 2024 Lok Sabha verdict showed that the people of Tamil Nadu were looking for an alternative to the two Dravidian parties.

On the PMK’s poor performance in the election, he said that though it was disappointing, there was no need to be concerned as the electoral field was “favourable to the party”. The ruling DMK’s vote share reduced by 7% in the 2024 Lok Sabha election compared to 2019. The AIADMK, despite contesting in more seats this time, could not increase its vote share and garnered 13% lesser votes than what it polled in the 2021 Assembly election, he said.

He further said that there was no need for more assessments on the election results. “Before the elections, we made it clear that our goal wasn’t Parliamentary election, but the 2026 Assembly election. There is no change in this stand,” he said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.