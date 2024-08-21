PMK’s pitch for a Dalit Chief Minister in Tamil Nadu stirs political debate

While most political parties in Tamil Nadu are fervent advocates of social justice and equality, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) founder Thol. Thirumavalavan’s recent comments that it would be highly unlikely that a Dalit would become a Chief Minister in India calls for a serious introspection.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Thirumavalavan had pointed out last week that barring a few exceptional cases such as the earlier rise of Mayawati and her Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Uttar Pradesh, it would be difficult for a political party and a leader to get elected by propagating Ambedkarite ideas in India

A few days later, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Anbumani Ramadoss said his party would make a member of the Scheduled Castes (SC) the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, if it receives support from the community. This has reignited a political debate over the political representation of Dalits in a ‘progressive’ Tamil Nadu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Subsequently, PMK founder S. Ramadoss said he does not agree with the assertion that a Dalit can never become a Chief Minister and there is no ‘magic’ needed to achieve it.

“If the Vanniyar community is the single biggest community in Tamil Nadu, the Schedule Caste community is the single largest grouping of castes. If they come together, it would be possible to capture power. At the same time, nobody can form a government without the support of these two communities. Yet, there has been no Chief Ministers from either of these two communities. Why?” he asked.

Mr. Ramadoss pointed out that almost 30 years ago, his party had said it would make a Dalit the Chief Minister of the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In 2016, when the PMK contested alone, we announced that we would nominate two deputy Chief Ministers, one of whom would be a Dalit and the other from a southern district. With a view to elect a Chief Minister from the SC community, I have worked with former Congress leader L. Elayaperumal, P.V. Kariamal, Sakthidasan, Dr. Seppan, Vai. Balasundaram, Poovai M. Moorthy, and Thirumavalavan. But it was not possible. The people are not the reason for that... it is because of a conspiracy by those who have been in power. This is why neither a Vanniyar nor an SC has been able to become the Chief Minister,” he said.

The PMK leader also blamed the Dravidian parties for not giving plum ministries to Dalits in the State cabinet.

PMK spokesperson K. Balu, meanwhile, said the party has a history of empowering the SCs.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Dravidian parties are careful to ensure that this doesn’t happen. The SC community shouldn’t miss this opportunity. It is significant that the PMK, which has projected Dr. Anbumani as the CM candidate, is making this statement,” he said.

However, VCK general secretary D. Ravikumar felt this stance is a result of the PMK’s dwindling fortunes in successive elections.

“I welcome Dr. Anbumani’s statement because I believe it would help in reducing the hate against Dalits on the ground, which is a result of the hate campaign that the PMK unleashed. However, we need a political agenda, not a communal one that constructs everyone else as an ‘Other’,” he said.

Mr. Ravikumar said there are a number of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department-controlled temples in Villupuram district where Dalits are denied entry because of issues created by the local Vanniyar community, which the PMK claims to represent.

“First, let the PMK ensure that Dalits can enter these HR and CE-controlled temples freely. The cases of discrimination based on caste in Cuddalore district is very high. The PMK must first address these issues and build trust. We have to rebuild social harmony instead of continuing to spread hate. Without doing anything, how can a political party expect support just in elections?” he asked.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.