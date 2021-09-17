PMK’s exit from alliance may affect AIADMK in north T.N.

The main Opposition party is likely to lose 4% vote share

The PMK’s exit from the AIADMK-led coalition may dent the main Opposition party’s vote base in seven northern districts in the local bodies elections scheduled for next month, if the alliance’s performance in the Assembly election is any indication.

In 35 Assembly constituencies of Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Vellore, Tirupattur, Ranipet, Villupuram and Kallakurichi districts, which cover the rural local bodies wholly or partially, the AIADMK bagged seven out of 26 seats it had contested and the PMK one out of eight. The BJP lost by a huge margin at Thirukoyilur.

Two other districts, which are in the southern region, are going to the polls, and they are Tirunelveli and Tenkasi. In the definition of the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, all the Assembly constituencies in the northern region are called rural, regardless of the number of village panchayats under their jurisdiction. Though Vellore and Pallavaram have only two village panchayats under their jurisdiction, they are termed rural constituencies.

Of the 26 seats it had contested, the AIADMK had a vote share of 40% and more in 18 and 30%-39% in eight constituencies. In Vanur of Villupuram district, the party romped home with 50.61% vote share. The PMK got 40% and more in three seats and netted a vote share of 30%-39% in five districts. On an average, the AIADMK secured 33.29% and the PMK 3.8% at the State level.

As it is in the northern districts where the PMK is perceived to be a key player, the party’s decision to go it alone may bring the AIADMK’s vote share down by at least 4%, opines a section of the leaders in the party. But others dismiss such a calculation. Organisation secretary S. Semmalai, who hails from Salem district in the western region, says it is the local factor that counts in the rural local bodies elections more than any other consideration, including caste. A party’s network complements this factor well. “We are well prepared to face the elections and I am confident my party will sail through.”

Another leader, who belongs to the northern region, says the PMK’s departure makes no difference as the party does not have the base it had in the 1990s.