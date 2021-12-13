PMK’s allies violated alliance dharma in Assembly poll: Ramadoss

S. Ramadoss

SALEM

13 December 2021 01:32 IST

He says they pulled down party

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S. Ramadoss on Sunday lamented that a political alliance these days meant “pulling legs” [of allies].

He claimed his party, which should have won in at least 15 seats [in the AIADMK-led alliance] could win in only five seats in the recent Assembly elections as its allies “violated the alliance dharma”.

Dr. Ramadoss said at a party meeting in Salem that the PMK won in four seats when it fought elections alone and later joined alliances “after some advice”. He was of the view that it could have formed the government if it had continued to contest elections alone.

Advertising

Advertising

Quota for Vanniyars

The PMK was given only 23 out of 234 seats and it was ready to give away the seats and offered support. Its only demand was that the government should pass a law ensuring 10.5% reservation of Vanniyars, he claimed.

Dr. Ramadoss added that the two legislators in Salem district should have won even without an alliance.

Dr. Ramadoss urged the party cadre to work for change and work hard for the upcoming urban local body elections.