PMK’s alliance with BJP is against social justice: TNCC

March 29, 2024 01:02 am | Updated 01:02 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K. Selvaperunthagai on Thursday questioned the PMK’s alliance with the BJP.

“After the Supreme Court struck down the law granting a 10.5% quota to the Vanniyar community within the MBC reservation, the PMK has been demanding a caste census. How can it align with the BJP, which is against a caste census and has been silent on the issue,” he asked.

Addressing journalists at the TNCC headquarters, Satyamurthi Bhavan, in Chennai, Mr. Selvaperunthagai said the PMK was a party founded on the principles of caste reservation and caste census, but it was going against those objectives as well as social justice.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Unacceptable’

He said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s remarks that she had decided against contesting in the Lok Sabha election for lack of “money” were not acceptable. The BJP asked L. Murugan, who has a five-year term in the Rajya Sabha, to contest in the Nilgiris. It asked Tamilisai Soundararajan to resign as the Governor of Telangana and the Lt. Governor of Puducherry and contest from South Chennai.

“Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar hail from Tamil Nadu. Why are they not made to contest from Tamil Nadu and seek votes. Why is the yardstick different for Ms. Tamilisai and Mr. Murugan? The BJP should explain this. Where is the social justice,” he asked.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.