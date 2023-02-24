PMK’s 16th shadow agricultural budget focuses on regeneration of waterbodies 

February 24, 2023 12:55 am | Updated 12:55 am IST - Chennai

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday presented the party’s 16th shadow agricultural budget in Chennai with an allocation of ₹73,000 crore, of which ₹53,000 crore will be spent through the State’s Agricultural Ministry and ₹20,000 crore through the Water Resources Ministry.

Announcing the features of the shadow budget, he said ₹12,500 crore from the Agricultural Ministry’s budget would be spent on farm subsidies and ₹18,500 crore would be spent on creating agricultural infrastructure, education and research. The budget sets aside ₹22,000 crore for crop insurance and aims at creating 50 lakh jobs in the agricultural sector. It will focus on regenerating lakes and canals to increase irrigated land, Dr. Anbumani said, adding: “In the last 60 years, the land irrigated through canals has reduced from 9.03 lakh hectares to 6.22 lakh hectares and land irrigated through lakes and ponds has reduced from 9.41 lakh hectares to 3.69 lakh hectares. They can be reclaimed. When Tamil Nadu was ruled by Kings, there were 42,000 lakes. But it has reduced to 37,000 under democratic regimes.”

The budget proposes to create a lake management board for reclaiming 3 lakh hectares of agricultural land. It envisages farm loan waivers, exclusion of farm capital loans to the tune of ₹11,000 crore and recapitalisation, worth ₹5,000 crore, of co-operative banks.

The budget aims at creating three universities to teach agriculture, and a board to fix prices for agricultural produce. Dr. Anbumani told The Hindu that the present DMK government had been very perceptive about the recommendations made by the PMK in their shadow budgets. “Last year, the Agriculture Minister and the secretary appreciated our efforts, and said they were very helpful,” he said.

Asked if he hoped to see any recommendations from the PMK’s shadow budget in the State government’s agricultural budget, Dr. Anbumani said: “I am very keen on the irrigation schemes but it doesn’t come under the Agricultural Department. It falls under Duraimurugan’s [Minister for Water Resources] department. There are not enough procurement centres... the compensation provided to farmers is also less. The Tamil Nadu Agricultural University says it costs a farmer ₹46,259 to cultivate an acre of paddy. The government gives farmers only a compensation of ₹8,000. We are also going to see natural calamities frequently.”