Tamil NaduCHENNAI 07 January 2022 17:44 IST
Comments
Anbumani hails SC verdict on 27% OBC reservation
Updated: 07 January 2022 17:44 IST
Terms it a milestone in the history of social justice
PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss termed the Supreme Court’s verdict upholding the 27% reservation for the Other Backward Classes as a milestone in the history of social justice.
In a statement, he said it had strengthened the reservation in the all-India quota seats and recalled that he had moved the Supreme Court in 2020 on the issue. Dr. Anbumani said it was a victory for social justice and for organisations that had fought for it.
More In Tamil Nadu
Read more...