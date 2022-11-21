PMK will lead alliance in 2026 Assembly elections, says Anbumani

November 21, 2022 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Monday here said his party would lead an alliance in the 2026 State Assembly elections.

Clarifying his statement, Dr. Anbumani said the party would devise appropriate strategies in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to ensure it is in a position to lead an alliance in the Assembly polls. “In the 2026 Assembly elections, we will form the government with an alliance headed by the PMK,” he said.

Earlier, after meeting Southern Railway General Manager R.N. Singh, he told journalists he had requested the official to look into the completion of railway projects, such as Morappur-Dharmapuri, Tindivanam-Nagari, Chennai-Mahabalipuram-Puducherry and Madurai-Thoothukudi lines.

“I was told by him that enough funds have been set aside for Tamil Nadu. Some of these projects have been under construction for the last 15 years. We have been assured they will be completed. The Dharmapuri-Morappur project is a 70-year-old dream of the people. Despite numerous efforts, it has not been realised,” he said.

