  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PMK will lead alliance in 2026 Assembly elections, says Anbumani

November 21, 2022 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Monday here said his party would lead an alliance in the 2026 State Assembly elections.

Clarifying his statement, Dr. Anbumani said the party would devise appropriate strategies in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to ensure it is in a position to lead an alliance in the Assembly polls. “In the 2026 Assembly elections, we will form the government with an alliance headed by the PMK,” he said.

Earlier, after meeting Southern Railway General Manager R.N. Singh, he told journalists he had requested the official to look into the completion of railway projects, such as Morappur-Dharmapuri, Tindivanam-Nagari, Chennai-Mahabalipuram-Puducherry and Madurai-Thoothukudi lines.

“I was told by him that enough funds have been set aside for Tamil Nadu. Some of these projects have been under construction for the last 15 years. We have been assured they will be completed. The Dharmapuri-Morappur project is a 70-year-old dream of the people. Despite numerous efforts, it has not been realised,” he said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.