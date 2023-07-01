ADVERTISEMENT

PMK wants all-party meeting to discuss Mekedatu

July 01, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

PMK president Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday demanded that the State government call for an all-party meeting to discuss comments made by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Water Resources Minister D.K. Shivakumar, that Tamil Nadu is two-faced with respect to construction of a dam across Cauvery river in Mekedatu.

In a statement, he recalled the letter written by Mr. Shivakumar on June 20 addressed to Union Minister of Jal Shakthi Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, wherein he claimed that while Tamil Nadu was illegally implementing phase II of Hogenakkal Drinking Water Project, the government was unfairly opposing the construction of the dam in Mekedatu.

“It is lie to state that Phase II of Hogenakkal Integrated Drinking Water Project is illegal. It is being implemented as per the Supreme Court verdict with the water meant for Tamil Nadu. Apart from the 7 TMC ft of the Cauvery water that flows into Hogenakkal, the rest of it belongs to Tamil Nadu. Karnataka has no right to interfere in this issue,” he said.

