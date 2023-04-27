ADVERTISEMENT

PMK wants a Government Order to ban gutkha

April 27, 2023 12:02 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Welcoming the Supreme Court order staying the Madras High Court order that the ban on tobacco products would not hold in Tamil Nadu, PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Wednesday said the State government must ban gutkha products in Tamil Nadu immediately by passing a government order.

“PMK played a central role in banning tobacco products. We have been protesting since 2011 with Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss writing to then Chief Minister Jayalalithaa several times. It is due to these efforts, Gutkha was banned in Tamil Nadu in 2013,” he said. Even when gutkha products weighing 3000 tonnes were available in the market and it was available freely despite police taking action on ganja and tobacco, he said.

