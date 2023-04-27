HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PMK wants a Government Order to ban gutkha

April 27, 2023 12:02 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Welcoming the Supreme Court order staying the Madras High Court order that the ban on tobacco products would not hold in Tamil Nadu, PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Wednesday said the State government must ban gutkha products in Tamil Nadu immediately by passing a government order.

“PMK played a central role in banning tobacco products. We have been protesting since 2011 with Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss writing to then Chief Minister Jayalalithaa several times. It is due to these efforts, Gutkha was banned in Tamil Nadu in 2013,” he said. Even when gutkha products weighing 3000 tonnes were available in the market and it was available freely despite police taking action on ganja and tobacco, he said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.