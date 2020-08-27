PMK, VCK hail SC observation over reservation to sub-castes

PMK founder Dr.S. Ramadoss and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder Thol. Thirumavalavan welcomed the Supreme Court observation that once the State has the power to give reservations, it can also extend it to the sub-castes.
In a statement, Mr. Ramadoss said the observation validated the decision of the then Tamil Nadu government, led by Karunanidhi, to give 3% reservation to the Arunthathiyar community, within the Scheduled Castes reservation quota and termed it a milestone in terms of ensuring social justice.
He said that nowhere in India reservation was implemented properly. “As there are a number of sub-castes within the SC category, the apex court has paved way for social justice for other backward castes,” he said.
In a separate statement, Thol. Thirumavalavan hailed the observation and pointed out that the case had now been referred to a larger bench. “The verdict does not impact the reservation given to the Arunthathiyar community in Tamil Nadu,” he added.
Mr. Thirumavalavan urged the Chief Justice of India to form the larger bench quickly.
He also urged the Centre to take measures to implement reservation for medical seats this academic year itself and also file a review petition against the apex court ruling that reservation was not a basic right.
