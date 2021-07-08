PMK urges State to call for all-party meet on Mekedatu issue

CHENNAI

08 July 2021 13:22 IST

In a statement, PMK founder S. Ramadoss pointed out that Karnataka is bent on building the dam and such an attitude would spoil interstate relationships

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Thursday urged the State government to call for an all-party meeting to discuss measures to prevent the Karnataka government from building a dam in Mekedatu.

In a statement, he pointed out that Karnataka is bent on building the dam and such an attitude would spoil interstate relationships. Mr. Ramadoss condemned Karnataka’s approach on the issue. He also said, going by the assurance of the Union Minister, the State government should not think its duty is over and become lethargic on the issue.

“The Union Minister has not given any assurance about cancelling the permission given to prepare a DPR. For political reasons, there is a possibility that the Centre might support Karnataka on the issue,” Mr. Ramadoss said. Tamil Nadu should represent its concerns to the Centre and Karnataka in a united voice, and it is the responsibility of the State government to ensure this, he added.

Mr. Ramadoss also urged the State government to build a strong case on the issue, pending before the Supreme Court.