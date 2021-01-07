PMK urges State government to withdraw decision to allow full occupancy in cinemas

PMK founder S Ramadoss on Thursday urged the State government to withdraw its decision to allow cinemas to function with full seat occupancy and accept the Centre’s directive on allowing only 50% occupancy.
In a statement, he pointed out that the State government’s decision to allow 100% occupancy was not correct, at a time when everyone is fighting to tackle the new coronavirus strain emerging from the UK.
Also read: Coronavirus | Home Ministry objects to T.N. allowing full occupancy in cinemas
Mr. Ramadoss also said that the Centre’s decision to resume flights from UK is not right and it will lead to spread of the new coronavirus strain in India.
He called for proactive measures in the state to control the spread of the new COVID strain.
Mr. Ramadoss said Tamil Nadu does not have a facility to confirm whether passengers coming from UK have been infected with the new COVID strain. The samples have to be sent to labs located in Pune, Delhi among others.
He urged the state government to discuss with the Centre and immediately start a facility in Chennai to test and detect the new coronavirus strain.
He sought co-operation from public and urged them to follow the physical distancing norms and other preventive measures to help control the new strain.
