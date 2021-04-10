PMK urges for cancellation of CBSE, State board 12 exams

CHENNAI

PMK founder S Ramadoss on Saturday called for cancellation of CBSE class 10 and class 12 exams as well as Class 12 State board exams, amid the surge in COVID-19 cases.

In a statement, he expressed shock over the announcement that the CBSE exams would be held as per schedule and said taking an adamant stance on the issue is not fair.

Although the students were prepared to take the exams, the spike in COVID cases in the last few days have created a sense of fear and panic among them, Mr. Ramadoss said.

The Class 12 state board exams are scheduled in May and students are afraid that they might get infected, he added.

When the government has imposed restrictions and said not more than 100 people can be allowed in marriages and other occasions, how can more than 100 students be allowed in exam centres? Is it justified? Don’t the students face risk of being infected with COVID, Mr. Ramadoss questioned.

He urged that students should be evaluated based on previous tests conducted and declared all pass.

If there is a compulsion to conduct CBSE exams, then the boards should come forward to hold them through online mode, Mr. Ramadoss urged.