PMK urges Centre to listen to Muslim organisations before passing amendments to Waqf Act

Published - October 01, 2024 12:08 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Monday said the Central government’s decision to hold Parliamentary Joint Committee’s meeting to listening to perspectives from various stakeholders regarding the proposed amendments to the Waqf Act should result in beneficial measures with respect to governance of management of properties donated for Islamic religious and charitable purposes.

In a statement, he said the views of Muslim organisations in Chennai should be heard comprehensively along with the feedback previously provided in Ahmedabad and Hyderabad and elsewhere. “Necessary changes should be made to the draft Waqf Amendment Bill and the Bill should be transformed into a widely accepted version and passed in Parliament,” he said.

The Bill, introduced in Parliament on August 8, proposes 44 amendments to the 1995 Waqf Act.

“Some of the changes include appointing an officer at the rank of Joint Secretary as the Chief Executive Officer of the Waqf Board, with no requirement that the officer be Muslim; appointing two non-Muslim members to the Waqf Board; allowing the appointment of prominent individuals such as Members of Parliament and former judges to the Waqf Board without the condition that they be Muslim; transferring the authority to decide whether a property belongs to the Waqf Board or government or District Collector; and reducing the powers of the tribunal that handles disputes related to Waqf properties,” he said.

“Any reforms must have the full support and cooperation of the Muslim community. This consultation process should be used to gather such support,” he added.

October 01, 2024

