PMK to stage protest against murder of three party functionaries

July 10, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - Chennai

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Monday announced that the party will organise a protest on Tuesday against the murders of three party functionaries in 50 days in Chengalpattu district. He made the announcement while praising the Uttar Pradesh government for eliminating the criminal gangs by empowering the police department.

In a statement, he said the situation in Uttar Pradesh due to the influence of violent gangs was much worse, leaving the people in dire situation. “Since the police was given independence and power, they were able to eliminate the activities of such gangs. Can’t the Tamil Nadu police, which is more talented than the U.P. police, achieve the same? The State government must realise that the growth will be affected if the law and order suffers,” he said.

He said a party functionary ‘Pookadai’ Nagaraj was hacked to death in Chengalpattu on Sunday by a seven-member gang reportedly involved in sale of ganja.

“This is a failure of the police. Nagaraj had filed a complaint with the police against the gangs that sell ganja, elaborating the issues faced by the public and young women and children about the sale of substance. However, police have failed to stop the trade or monitor these gangs leading to the murder of Nagaraj,” he claimed.

He alleged violent criminal gangs have multiplied across Tamil Nadu.

“In Maraimalai Nagar, PMK functionary Manoharan, and Vanniyar Sangam district president Kattur Kalidasan were murdered in the last 50 days. In Chengalpattu court premises, a man was killed using country bombs,” he said.