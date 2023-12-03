ADVERTISEMENT

PMK to organise meeting of district functionaries on December 7 to discuss poll preparations

December 03, 2023 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The party is likely to discuss the future course of action regarding the 10.5% reservations for Vanniyars and its demand for socio-economic caste census

The Hindu Bureau

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday said the party will organise a meeting of its district presidents and secretaries on December 7 in Chennai in a move towards starting preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The meeting will be held in the presence of the party founder S. Ramadoss, former president G.K Mani and other senior leaders in the party.

A press statement said the party is likely to discuss the future course of action regarding the 10.5% reservations for Vanniyars within Most Backward Class category, demand for socio-economic caste census, a long-time demand of the party. The party has criticised the ruling DMK for not doing enough to collate the required data that could justify implementation of the 10.5% reservations after Supreme Court upheld the Madras High Court’s judgement which struck down law guaranteeing the Vanniyar reservations passed by the previous AIADMK government.

Party sources said the meeting would also help in providing an indication about the alliance the party is likely to be a part of in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

Dr. Anbumani is now in Dubai for the COP 28, a conference about climate change, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke recently.

