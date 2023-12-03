HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PMK to organise meeting of district functionaries on December 7 to discuss poll preparations

The party is likely to discuss the future course of action regarding the 10.5% reservations for Vanniyars and its demand for socio-economic caste census

December 03, 2023 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday said the party will organise a meeting of its district presidents and secretaries on December 7 in Chennai in a move towards starting preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The meeting will be held in the presence of the party founder S. Ramadoss, former president G.K Mani and other senior leaders in the party.

A press statement said the party is likely to discuss the future course of action regarding the 10.5% reservations for Vanniyars within Most Backward Class category, demand for socio-economic caste census, a long-time demand of the party. The party has criticised the ruling DMK for not doing enough to collate the required data that could justify implementation of the 10.5% reservations after Supreme Court upheld the Madras High Court’s judgement which struck down law guaranteeing the Vanniyar reservations passed by the previous AIADMK government.

Party sources said the meeting would also help in providing an indication about the alliance the party is likely to be a part of in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

Dr. Anbumani is now in Dubai for the COP 28, a conference about climate change, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke recently.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.