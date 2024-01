January 22, 2024 10:18 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

Pattali Makkal Katchi’s special general body meeting regarding the party’s stance on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections will be held on February 1 in Chennai.

An announcement from the party said PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss will preside over the meeting and it will be held in the presence of founder S. Ramadoss, former president G.K. Mani and others. Party office bearers and leaders of Vanniyar Sangam and other affiliated organisations are likely to attend.

