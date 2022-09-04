PMK to hold protest against NLC

People who gave lands have not been provided jobs yet, says Anbumani

Staff Reporter CHENNAI
September 04, 2022 00:04 IST

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday said the party would hold protests against the Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) for polluting the environment and refusing to provide jobs to people, who had given their lands for its expansion in Cuddalore.

He will lead the protests against the NLC near Neyveli Arch gate on Sunday. He said, in a statement, that the welfare measures that North Indians had received from the profits made by NLC was much more than the money spent for the welfare of people in Cuddalore, who had given away their lands.

“NLC has made around ₹45000 crore in revenue in the last five years but it has allotted only ₹447 crore, which is just 1% of its revenue to compensate for environmental pollution caused by coal mining. If they take over 12,250 acres, the Cuddalore district will become a desert. Nobody can stop it,” he said.

“From engineers to officials and contract workers are brought from North India. Not a single Tamil was recruited,” he said.

