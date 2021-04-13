PMK to float intellectual propaganda outfit

Ramadoss says it will counter “lies” spread against the Vanniyars and his party

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Monday said that his party would form an “intellectual propaganda organisation” to counter “lies and malicious propaganda” against Vanniyars and the party. He invited Vanniyar men and women in 20-30 age group to join the organisation.

In a statement, he alleged that the PMK and the Vanniyar community were being defamed in the double murders that happened at Soganur in Arakkonam district a few days ago. Two youth belonging to the Scheduled Castes had died in the clash.

Lack of decency

Dr. Ramadoss said the DMK and its allies claimed that political rivalry during the election and caste discrimination were the reasons for the murder when facts were to the contrary.

While condemning the murders and seeking action against the accused, he disapproved giving it a caste and political colour for political gain. “This is political indecency,” he said.

The victims and the accused (belonging to the Vanniyar community) had been “friends for a long time”, he said contending that the crime happened as a result of a scuffle between them after a drinking session. The deceased and the accused did not belong to the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi or the PMK respectively, he said.

According to him, the media and the DMK and its allies did not condemn certain crimes committed by the VCK cadre or “by gangs that pursue women romantically for gain”. He said the new organisation would counter malicious propaganda against the Vanniyars.

Earlier, on Saturday, PMK youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss had, in a video message, condemned the crime and accused VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan of politicising it. He claimed that the educated did not stand with Mr. Thirumavalavan. Following this, social media was abuzz with tweets and posts by a host of personalities in solidarity with the VCK leader.

‘Sanatanist ideology’

Mr. Thirumavalavan had reacted by saying, “To differentiate people as educated and uneducated is the consequence of Sanatanist ideology. To use the word uneducated is an expression of arrogance. They are those denied the chance to be educated. That does not make them lowly.”

Thanking those who expressed solidarity, he said, “The best education is one which equips people with humanity and equality.”