PMK to announce decision on poll alliance with AIADMK tomorrow

CHENNAI

24 January 2021 01:29 IST

Tie-up plan may be dropped if demands are not met, say sources

Pattali Makkal Katchi is expected to take a decision on whether it will continue in the AIADMK-BJP alliance on January 25.

A party statement on Saturday said that a governing council meeting would be held to decide on the alliance for the Assembly election.

“A governing council meeting of the party will be held in the presence of PMK founder Dr. S. Ramadoss, youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss, Vanniyar Sangam and other members to discuss the issue of reservations for Vanniyars in continuation of meeting held on January 9,” said party president G.K. Mani.

Demand modified

On January 9, Dr. Ramadoss had said that the party was modifying its demand of 20% reservation for Vanniyars to ‘internal quota’ for them within the MBC quota. “Though the 20% reservation for MBCs was won by the Vanniyar Sangam, we believe that other castes in the MBCs should also be given representation. Therefore, we decided to modify our demand and seek an internal quota to gain substantial representation for the Vanniyars,” he had said.

Subsequently, two senior AIADMK Ministers met Dr. Ramadoss to discuss his demands.

With the AIADMK looking increasingly unlikely to agree to the demands, party sources indicate that the decision may be against an electoral alliance.