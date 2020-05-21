PMK supports relief for crisis-hit print media

PMK youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Wednesday said that the party would stand by the print media as it faces a serious crisis on account of the COVID-19 lockdown.

He said a delegation of newspaper publishers briefed him about the problems faced by the print media and the steps the government should take in this regard. The steps include removing tax on newsprint, immediately releasing the payments for Central and State government advertisements printed and doubling of government ad rates.

The delegation comprising N. Ram, chairman, THG Publishing Pvt. Ltd., R.M.R. Ramesh, Editor, Dinakaran and L. Adhimoolam, Publisher, Dinamalar, also spoke to PMK founder S. Ramadoss from Mr. Anbumani’s residence.

“Dr. Ramadoss said that he understood the issues faced by the print media during these tough times. PMK will be with the print media. I will speak to Prime Minister Modi about this issue and I will write a letter. PMK will take every effort to resolve issues faced by the print media,” said Mr. Anbumani.

He said since the production costs are much higher than the cost price, only advertisements can help print media tide over this crisis.

“After economy recovers, it may take months or even years for advertisements from the private sector to begin to come. Until then, it is the responsibility of the government to support the print media by giving more advertisements and increase the advertisement rates. PMK will reiterate this to the Centre and urge them to help the print media,” said Mr. Anbumani.