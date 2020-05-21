Tamil Nadu

PMK supports relief for crisis-hit print media

PMK youth wing leader said a delegation of newspaper publishers briefed him about the problems faced by the print media and the steps the government should take in this regard.

PMK youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Wednesday said that the party would stand by the print media as it faces a serious crisis on account of the COVID-19 lockdown.

He said a delegation of newspaper publishers briefed him about the problems faced by the print media and the steps the government should take in this regard. The steps include removing tax on newsprint, immediately releasing the payments for Central and State government advertisements printed and doubling of government ad rates.

The delegation comprising N. Ram, chairman, THG Publishing Pvt. Ltd., R.M.R. Ramesh, Editor, Dinakaran and L. Adhimoolam, Publisher, Dinamalar, also spoke to PMK founder S. Ramadoss from Mr. Anbumani’s residence.

“Dr. Ramadoss said that he understood the issues faced by the print media during these tough times. PMK will be with the print media. I will speak to Prime Minister Modi about this issue and I will write a letter. PMK will take every effort to resolve issues faced by the print media,” said Mr. Anbumani.

He said since the production costs are much higher than the cost price, only advertisements can help print media tide over this crisis.

“After economy recovers, it may take months or even years for advertisements from the private sector to begin to come. Until then, it is the responsibility of the government to support the print media by giving more advertisements and increase the advertisement rates. PMK will reiterate this to the Centre and urge them to help the print media,” said Mr. Anbumani.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 21, 2020 12:02:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/pmk-stands-by-print-media-says-anbumani-ramadoss/article31636307.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY