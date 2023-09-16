PMK: Stalin should meet Siddaramaiah over Cauvery issue

September 16, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - Chennai

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to meet his Karnataka counterpart Siddaramaiah as it could change the State’s stand (on the release of Cauvery water).

The Karnataka government has organised two all-party meetings in two weeks. The Tamil Nadu government should also call an all-party meeting to discuss the issue, Dr. Anbumani told The Hindu. “Mr. Stalin must go to Karnataka, meet his counterpart and explain the situation. Some good may come out of it. As many as 22 districts in Tamil Nadu are dependent on the Cauvery for agriculture and drinking water needs. The position being taken here [by Karnataka] is political, keeping in mind the 2024 Lok Sabha election,” he said, adding that Karnataka not changing its stand that it would not release water could result in a law and order issue.

Having strongly criticised the Union government for several of its policies, including the refusal to exempt Tamil Nadu from the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), Dr. Anbumani said any possible alliance (with the AIADMK front for the 2024 election) would be conditional. “Alliance and policies are different. Alliances are formed for elections, but policies are for long-term purposes. Definitely, if we go for an alliance, there will be conditions [for it]. We have not decided yet. There is still time for that,” he said.

Asked about the newly launched Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam, through which around 1 crore women would receive ₹1,000 a month, Dr. Anbumani said, “It is a good welfare scheme, but welfare schemes are not enough. We need development schemes. There is a need to generate more jobs and improve livelihood and water management in Tamil Nadu...”

Dr. Anbumani said he would comment on the proposed ‘One Nation, One Election’ concept after the Centre takes a final decision. “If elections to the Lok Sabha and the Assemblies are held on the same day, it will only benefit national parties. The regional parties will be at a disadvantage. Our position is that the Lok Sabha election should be held in 2024 and the Assembly elections for all States at the same time should be held in 2026. An election every two-and-a-half years will be a good solution,” he said.