PMK slams Karnataka BJP leader Eshwarappa for disrespecting Tamil Thai Vazhthu

April 29, 2023 04:05 pm | Updated 04:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Friday condemned the actions of Karnataka BJP senior leader K.S. Eshwarappa, who stopped the ‘Tamil Thai Vazhthu’ from being played on stage at a campaign event presided over by Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai, in Shivamogga in Karnataka on Thursday, April 27.

In a statement, Dr. Ramadoss said that Mr. Eshwarappa has exhibited ‘open Kannada language chauvinism’ with his actions in a campaign event meant for Tamil voters.

“Though the event happened in Karnataka, it was Tamil people who participated. In such an event, it is only right that ‘Tamil Thai Vazhthu’ be played. Even if Mr. Eswarappa doesn’t like the playing of the song, it is his responsibility to respect it. But he didn’t show any dignity on stage,” he said.

Dr. Ramadoss slammed Mr. Eshwarappa’s actions but also rued the silence of Tamil people who participated in the event.