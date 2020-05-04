PMK slams decision to reopen liquor outlets from May 7

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Monday criticised the State Government's decision to reopen Tasmac liquor outlets from May 7. In a statement, he said that when people addicted to alcohol seem to have overcome their addiction, the decision to reopen it could end up reversing the gains that have been made in the last few weeks due to the lockdown.

"The reason given by the State Government that the people living in the State's borders are crossing over to other states to buy liquor. This reasoning will be seen as government's failure. Those crossing over to the other States to buy liquor will not be even .0001% of the total population. Opening liquor stores across Tamil Nadu affecting 1.5 crore families cannot be accepted. This will change the situation in Tamil Nadu," said Dr. Ramadoss.

He added that those who cross over the border into other States should be severely punished instead of opening the liquor outlets in Tamil Nadu.

"With the number of Covid-19 cases increasing due to Koyambedu cluster, the number will further increase and there will be a spike in law and order issues. This decision should be reversed," he demanded