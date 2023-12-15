PMK slams CMDA for approving high-rises at Cooum flood plains in Poonamallee

December 15, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Friday slammed the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) for approving construction of high-rise buildings in the 11.5-acre flood plains of the Cooum, near Poonamallee, and called it a dangerous move.

“If more water is released in the Cooum, it is natural for these areas to be flooded and similar incidents have occurred in the past. There has been a debate on reclassification of this land as residential land in the CMDA, and a technical team has already given its approval,” he said in a statement. The Water Resources Department (WRD) has also given its approval by stating that the height of the land should be raised by 4.325 m, which would flood the other areas around it. “Favouring the real estate companies without taking into account these issues is not fair on the part of CMDA,” Dr. Ramadoss added.

