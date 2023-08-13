PMK slams Centre, State over mining by NLCIL

August 13, 2023 11:56 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should fulfil his assurance, made in the Assembly, that the State government would not allow lignite mining in the Delta region. The Centre and State have decided to destroy Cuddalore district by not stopping the lignite mining by NLC India Limited, he said.

Interacting with journalists after participating in the PMK’s youth and student wing consultative meeting in Chennai, he said that the NLCIL management was determined to start its third mine in 12,500 acre in the Cauvery Delta region. “Of 26 villages, nine fall under protected agricultural zone. Mr Stalin and the State government are keeping mum,” he said.

Dr. Anbumani also slammed the comments of Governor R.N. Ravi on the NEET exemption Bill. “The Governor should accept the Bill passed in the State Assembly because it is the will of the people. The Governor should not express his personal opinion. Apart from BJP, all other parties are against NEET. All MLAs, except four, have supported the Bill. It is wrong for Governor to say that if left to him, he will not grant assent for the Bill,” he said.

According to him, students are unable to qualify in the NEET without coaching, making Classes XI and XII irrelevant.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The education is not knowledge-based, but training-based. If Governor wants NEET, will he sign a law banning all NEET coaching centres in Tamil Nadu? Let students prepare just by getting trained through their schools,” he said, adding that NEET was against social justice.”

Condemning the incident of caste violence against two Scheduled Caste students in Nanguneri in Tirunelveli district, he said it could be possible that the proliferation of caste-based films had a role to play in this regard.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.