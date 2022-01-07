Tamil NaduCHENNAI 07 January 2022 16:49 IST
PMK Sivaganga district secretary joins AIADMK
Updated: 07 January 2022 16:50 IST
BJP functionary also switches over to AIADMK
Sivaganga district secretary of the Pattali Makkal Katchi, S. Thirugnanam, on Thursday joined the AIADMK in the presence of AIADMK co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami here.
The Chengalpattu district secretary of the BJP’s OBC wing, K.G. Singaram, also joined the AIADMK in the presence of the party coordinator O. Panneerselvam..
