PMK Sivaganga district secretary joins AIADMK

CHENNAI

07 January 2022 16:49 IST

BJP functionary also switches over to AIADMK

Sivaganga district secretary of the Pattali Makkal Katchi, S. Thirugnanam, on Thursday joined the AIADMK in the presence of AIADMK co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami here.

The Chengalpattu district secretary of the BJP’s OBC wing, K.G. Singaram, also joined the AIADMK in the presence of the party coordinator O. Panneerselvam..

