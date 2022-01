BJP functionary also switches over to AIADMK

Sivaganga district secretary of the Pattali Makkal Katchi, S. Thirugnanam, on Thursday joined the AIADMK in the presence of AIADMK co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami here.

The Chengalpattu district secretary of the BJP’s OBC wing, K.G. Singaram, also joined the AIADMK in the presence of the party coordinator O. Panneerselvam..