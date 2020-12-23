PMK seeks unconditional apology from Dayanidhi Maran within 24 hours

CHENNAI

Party president G.K. Mani has sent a legal notice to the DMK MP

PMK president G.K. Mani has sent a legal notice to former Union Minister and DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran seeking an unconditional apology from him within 24 hours for having allegedly commented that the PMK was bargaining for money to join an electoral alliance. The remarks were allegedly made by him in Salem on December 21.

“The scandalous and scurrilous imputation made by you through your poisonous words on the said occasion have been widely published and telecast by the print and the electronic media respectively and also in the social media throughout Tamil Nadu and across the world.”

“It is no wonder that my client [Mr. Mani] was shocked and surprised to know that the said defamatory in descent, unsubstantiated, baseless and malicious statements contained in your rank utter falsehood, incorrect, derogatory and demeaning accusations," said the legal notice sent by PMK spokesperson and advocate K. Balu.

Mr. Maran’s act of making such defamatory statements would ex-facie attract the penal provisions of section 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code, the notice contended. The notice claimed that the remarks have caused incalculable damage to the PMK and its leaders.