PMK seeks government jobs for Tamils only, 20% reservation for Vanniyars

The PMK on Sunday demanded that all government jobs in the State be reserved for Tamils and 20% reservation be given for Vanniyar community people in government jobs and education in the State.

Addressing the party's special general body meeting, held virtually, in which 20 resolutions were adopted, PMK founder S. Ramadoss said that a Commission should be instituted to study how many communities availed of the 20% reservation for the Most Backward Classes.

“Tamil Nadu has 69% reservation and the State government gives 20% reservation for the MBCs. We protested massively and that resulted in the 20% reservation for MBCs. There are 108 communities that fall within MBCs. We want to understand by how much each community has enjoyed reservation in terms of jobs and education,” he said.

Dr. Ramadoss said that a report should be made available on percentage of representation of individual communities in the 81% reservation available after deducting the 19% reservation for SC/ST.

“In the 30% reservation available for Backward Classes, data needs to be made available on representation of each community. A two or three-member committee must be set up and a report should be made available in the next three months in December,” he said.

If representation of Vanniyars is less than 15%, the party will launch a massive protest against the “injustice”, more severe than the seven-day road roko undertaken by the party in 1987. “It has been 31 years since the creation of the ‘Most Backward Classes’ category, and the representation of Vanniyars hasn’t even touched 8% in government jobs. The Vanniyar community accounts for 25% of Tamil Nadu’s population. Therefore, Vanniyars should occupy 25% of the State government jobs,” the party resolution said.

Explaining the party’s stand with respect to reservation of government jobs for Tamils, the resolution read that while the State government jobs are shrinking and the number of unemployed youth is rising, the fact is that non-Tamils were being appointed to Central government jobs.

“There is a systematic effort to appoint non-Tamils in public sector undertakings and Central government jobs in Tamil Nadu,” the resolution said.

PMK also urged the Central government to implement sub-categorisation within 27% OBC reservation prescribed by Justice Rohini Commission as a very small number of castes continue to corner most of the seats and jobs.

“Out of 2,633 backward castes, only 10 gain the most. They garner 25% of the total reservation provided for the OBCs. 983 OBC castes have not enjoyed reservation so far. Justice Rohini Commission’s recommendation that the 27% OBC reservation be implemented as 10 + 10 +7,” the resolution said.

The party also demanded that the Centre release a white paper on implementation of 27% OBC reservation.

The party reiterated its long pending demands of removal of NEET, increase in the procurement rate of one quintal of grain to ₹3000, announce all 22 languages as official languages, permanent closure of Sterlite Copper smelter factory, cancellation of Salem-Chennai green corridor and liquor prohibition.