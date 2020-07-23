PMK seeks early decision on releasing Rajiv Gandhi case convicts

CHENNAI

23 July 2020 11:58 IST

Decision-making is easy in this case but the Governor is delaying it because all seven are Tamils, S. Ramadoss alleged in a statement

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Thursday urged Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit to decide quickly on the release of all seven life convicts in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

In a statement, he cited the Madras High Court questioning the delay in disposing of the State Cabinet’s recommendation to the Governor on September 8, 2018, to release all seven life convicts.

The decision-making is easy in this case, however the Governor is delaying it because all seven are Tamils, Mr. Ramadoss alleged. He pointed out that even the apex court had expressed disappointment over the delay. This raises suspicion that there is a hidden motive.

He urged the Governor to respect the observation of the Madras High Court and take a quick decision and ensure the trust in people holding high constitutional posts.