PMK seeks early decision on releasing Rajiv Gandhi case convicts, without waiting for MDMA report

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Thursday urged Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit to decide quickly on the release of all seven life convicts in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, without waiting for the final report of a Multi-Disciplinary Monitoring Agency (MDMA).
In a statement, he pointed out that the Centre had informed the Madras High Court that the tenure of the MDMA has been extended by one more year till July next year.
Mr. Ramadoss also pointed out that the Court has been informed that the Governor will take a call after the final report of MDMA.
“With the tenure of MDMA extended by one year, now the decision is going to be delayed by one more year. Already the decision has been delayed by 2 years, after the Tamil Nadu Cabinet recommended releasing the convicts. A further delay cannot be accepted and it would amount to a violation of human rights,” he said.
Mr. Ramadoss also pointed out that the release of the convicts won’t affect the outcome of the MDMA report and both are not related and also, one is not sure when they will complete the investigation.
