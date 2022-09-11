PMK seeks early completion of stormwater drain project

Fix roads that have been dug up Chennai, says Anbumani

Staff Reporter Chennai
September 11, 2022 23:27 IST

Anbumani Ramadoss | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday said the State government should speed up the construction of stormwater drains and fix roads that have been dug in Chennai to prevent flooding during the monsoon.

Urging Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to personally oversee the construction, he felt each stormwater drain construction project should be entrusted to one cabinet Minister and the construction be completed by the month-end before Monsoon.

“If the construction takes place at this pace, it will not be completed even before the end of this year,” he said recalling last year’s flooding in the city.

“If the construction of stormwater drains are not completed in time, the damage to property will be increased by several times this year, and it will lead to deaths due to accidents caused by the pits dug up for construction,” he cautioned.

