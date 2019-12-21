PMK seeks ‘Clean Air Action Plan’

PMK founder Dr. S. Ramadoss on Friday said that ‘Clean Air Action Plan’ should be chalked out and implemented in Chennai to combat the effects of global warming.

In a statement, Dr. Ramadoss said pollution in Chennai had exceeded 300 micrograms/cubic metre PM 2.5 levels while it should not have exceeded the upper limit of 40 microgram/ cubic metre PM 2.5 levels.

“In a year, residents are inhaling polluted air for 100 days. The levels of pollution in the air detected in Chennai by Manali Air Pollution detection device has shown that pollution levels have exceeded acceptable limits for close to 119 days in a year,” he said.

“In studies conducted by various other public organisations in 15 areas across Chennai, pollution levels were between 70 micrograms/cubic metre and 187 micrograms/cubic metre PM 2.5 levels,” he said.

The action plan must look into aspects of dust removal, inspection and maintenance of public and private vehicles, green buses that did not cause pollution and shutdown of coal-fuelled power plants in and around Chennai, Dr. Ramadoss added.