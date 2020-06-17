PMK seeks ban on online rummy, gambling

CHENNAI

17 June 2020 15:54 IST

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Wednesday demanded a ban on online rummy and gambling sites that are hugely popular among youngsters and pushing them into penury in these tough times.

In a statement, Dr. Ramadoss said that Centre and State government should enact laws or use existing legislation to immediately stop these online gambling websites.

“A lot of youngsters have lost their jobs and are forced to sit at home due to COVID-19 lockdown. Majority of the youngsters who are employed are also being asked to work from home. Colleges students and youngsters who are running out of things to keep themselves occupied are being targeted by these online gambling websites,” charged Dr. Ramadoss.

He further said that the one encounters so many advertisements for these gambling websites while accessing mobile applications and social media on smart phones. “Everyday, when we open our phones, gambling websites advertisements enticing us with ₹ 10000 as credit to start playing rummy, promising lakhs in return, can be seen. Lonelinees due to lockdown and incentive of earning lakhs of rupees make young people susceptible to gambling and makes them an addict,” he said.

Dr. Ramadoss said that the amount given by the online companies will get over in the first few minutes and these youngsters, who are now addicted to gambling, will seek loans from parents, friends and relatives to continue playing it.

“Many gambling addicts are spending money saved in the family for occasions or for investing in businesses for gambling. Unable to repay the money taken as loan, some of them even take the drastic decision of taking their own lives,” said Dr. Ramadoss.

He said that allowing online rummy gambling sites would only make economic matters worse in India.