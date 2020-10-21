PMK seeks ban on online gambling

Stating that online gambling was wrecking many families, PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Tuesday wondered when it would be brought to an end.

In a statement, Dr. Ramadoss referred to the death of Vijaykumar, a youth from Puducherry who committed suicide after losing his property and wealth due to his online gambling habit.

“He immolated himself, leaving his two children and wife behind. In an audio message to his wife, he said he had lost nearly ₹30 lakh on online gambling (rummy), and that was the reason why he took the extreme step,” Dr. Ramadoss said.

Dr. Ramadoss pointed out that gambling in public places and clubs with money is a crime, whereas it is legal online. “The Centre and the State governments should ban online gambling to prevent it from destroying more families,” he said.

(Those who require assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts may contact the State’s health helpline 104 or Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).