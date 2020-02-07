PMK seeks Assembly resolution for caste-wise census

Reiterating his party’s long-pending demand, PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Thursday urged the State government to adopt a resolution in the Legislative Assembly urging the Union government to implement caste-based census in 2021. Mr. Ramadoss led an agitation of his party cadre near Valluvar Kottam. He claimed that the PMK’s demand for caste-wise census was not meant for a show of strength of any community in particular. “We are living in a society which does not provide equal opportunities or social justice to all. To remove such injustice, caste-wise census is very much necessary. Opportunities in jobs and education should be extended to all communities,” he said.

He said the British had conducted caste-wise enumeration in 1931 and subsequently a central government organisation did caste-wise survey in 1980s. Only a column needs to be added in the census form, he said.

“Now, the State government can bring a resolution in the Assembly session impressing upon the central government the need for implementation of caste-wise census. Odisha, Maharashtra and Karnataka have already passed similar resolutions,” he added. said.