PMK seeks aid for workers in the unorganised sector

Ramadoss says people with disabilities should be given aid

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Monday urged the State government to provide financial assistance to people with disabilities and workers belonging to the unorganised sector who had suffered financial loss because of lockdown.

Dr. Ramadoss urged the DMK government to follow in the footsteps of the AIADMK government and provide ₹2,000 as financial assistance.

In a statement, he said that while the lockdown was imposed on May 10, the hair salons were shut since April 26.

The livelihood of unorganised sector workers were affected.

While the State government had said that it would provide ₹4,000 in two instalments, Dr. Ramadoss said that the State government had not announced special incentives for the people with disabilities and the unroganised sector.

“Organised workers may be helped by the financial assistance announced as they would have some kind of guaranteed salary. But unorganised sector workers like pavement hawkers, workers in fireworks and match box industries, private cab drivers and many others had lost their livelihoods. The financial assistance of ₹2,000 now will not be enough for them,” he said.