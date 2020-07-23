Tamil Nadu

PMK removes Parasuraman from Deputy General Secretary post, primary membership

The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) has removed Parasuraman from the post of Deputy General Secretary, all other posts and primary membership.

According to a release, the decision was taken as Parasuraman (from Dindigul district) was involved in anti-party activities and was tarnishing the image of the party. Party cadre are requested not to be in touch with him, it added.

Parusaraman, a document writer, started his political career in 1995 as member of the party.

