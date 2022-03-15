PMK releases shadow budget

Party proposes total prohibition from May 1

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Tuesday released a shadow budget for Tamil Nadu, which included the creation of 60 new districts, total prohibition by May 1, taking steps to ensure that the Centre pays 50% of the tax revenues to the State, proposal for a monthly allowance of ₹2,000 to poor families and to increase the GDP growth to 10%.

He also said the PMK plans to increase non-tax revenues to ₹1.78 lakh crore by selling natural resources such as granite, beach sand mining, import of sand and M-sand and listing shares of Public Sector Units in the stock exchange.

Reading out the shadow budget in Chennai, he said female students would receive ₹1,000 every month and incentives would be provided for students to continue regular studies. Dr. Ramadoss also promised ₹5,000/month for unemployed postgraduates and others based on their education qualification.

When asked if the PMK would protest against the State government if it doesn’t take steps to close down liquor stores, Dr. Ramadoss said, “We have been protesting against it for a long time. We will do it.”