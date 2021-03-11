PMK releases first list of 10 candidates

Party president G.K. Mani will contest from Pennagaram

Following the finalisation of its 23 constituencies, the PMK on Wednesday released its first list of 10 candidates for the Assembly election, who will contest as part of the AIADMK-led alliance.

Party president G.K. Mani was fielded from Pennagaram, a constituency he had represented in the past. PMK spokesperson K. Balu would contest from Jayankondam while another party leader M. Thilagamba has been fielded from Athoor (in Dindigul district).

Earlier in the evening, the AIADMK released a list of constituencies allotted to the PMK and the list sprang a few surprises.

The PMK has been allotted Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency, which was widely expected to be given to BJP’s star candidate, Kushboo Sundar, who had already begun her work in the constituency.

The PMK has not only been allotted seats where it has a solid voter base, such as Pennagaram, Dharmapuri, Jayankondam, Mettur and Vriddhachalam, but also three reserved constituencies in Vandavasi, Poonamallee and Keezhvelur.

The other constituencies allotted to the party are Gingee, Mailam, Thiruporur, Neyveli, Tirupattur, Arcot, Gummidipoondi, Mayiladuthurai, Dharmapuri, Kancheepuram, Keezhpennathur, Salem (West), Sholingar and Sankarapuram.