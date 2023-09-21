PMK reiterates demand to ‘cancel’ NEET in all levels

September 21, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

Contending that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) has not helped in improving the quality of medical education or preventing the commercialisation of medical education, PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday urged the Central government to cancel the NEET at all levels for medical education.

In a statement, he referred to the recent reduction of the cut-off for qualifying percentile for NEET Post Graduate 2023 to “zero” and said “it means all those who appeared in the exam could pursue higher education in medicine if they had money running into crores of rupees.”

Pointing out that 30 of the candidates, who appeared in the exam secured marks in single digit and 14 of them even secured minus marks (negative marking), he said: “Now, doors are open even for them to join medical colleges. This would not improve the quality of medical education but would reduce it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Since it was not possible for qualified candidates to pursue education in private medical colleges that charge heavy fees, he contended, “The opportunity has been provided now to about 80,000 candidates, only to select candidates who can afford to pay the fee. This is against social justice.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.