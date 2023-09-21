HamberMenu
PMK reiterates demand to ‘cancel’ NEET in all levels

September 21, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Contending that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) has not helped in improving the quality of medical education or preventing the commercialisation of medical education, PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday urged the Central government to cancel the NEET at all levels for medical education.

In a statement, he referred to the recent reduction of the cut-off for qualifying percentile for NEET Post Graduate 2023 to “zero” and said “it means all those who appeared in the exam could pursue higher education in medicine if they had money running into crores of rupees.”

Pointing out that 30 of the candidates, who appeared in the exam secured marks in single digit and 14 of them even secured minus marks (negative marking), he said: “Now, doors are open even for them to join medical colleges. This would not improve the quality of medical education but would reduce it.”

Since it was not possible for qualified candidates to pursue education in private medical colleges that charge heavy fees, he contended, “The opportunity has been provided now to about 80,000 candidates, only to select candidates who can afford to pay the fee. This is against social justice.”

