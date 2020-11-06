PMK reiterates demand for 80% reservation for local residents in private sector jobs

CHENNAI

06 November 2020 12:20 IST

The intention should be to train youth from Tamil Nadu and hire them, instead of hiring candidates from other States citing a lack of skill availability as a reason, PMK founder S. Ramadoss said

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Friday reiterated the party’s demand for 80% reservation for local residents in private sector jobs and urged the State government to promulgate an ordinance in this regard.

In a statement, he pointed out that the Haryana Assembly has passed a bill to reserve 75% of private sector jobs for local residents.Mr. Ramadoss welcomed the move by Haryana to protect jobs for local residents and noted that Andhra Pradesh has already implemented such a policy, which he said was the need of the hour. He wondered when Tamil Nadu would bring in such a policy.

“There might be concerns if such a policy is introduced whether companies will get skilled workforce and whether investments will flow into the States. Tamil Nadu has the best workforce, when compared to other states. Andhra Pradesh has not seen a drop in investments after implementing the policy. So the concerns are unwarranted,” Mr. Ramadoss contended.

