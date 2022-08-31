PMK protests against Andhra Pradesh’s proposed checkdams across Kosasthalaiyar

‘They have announced the plan to build reservoirs without seeking Tamil Nadu’s consent’

Staff Reporter CHENNAI
August 31, 2022 01:02 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The PMK on Tuesday staged a protest in Pallipet in Tiruvallur district, opposing the Andhra Pradesh government’s proposal to construct two checkdams across the Kosasthalaiyar.

Addressing the protesters, party president Anbumani Ramadoss said though the Kosasthalaiyar originated from Krishnapuram in Andhra Pradesh, it filled up many waterbodies in Tamil Nadu as it flows through the Kaveripakkam and Poondi reservoirs, which provide drinking water to Chennai, before discharging into the sea near Ennore.

“About 60% of Tiruvallur district is prosperous because of the Kosasthalaiyar. If Andhra Pradesh is allowed to build these checkdams, not even a single drop of water will reach Tamil Nadu. Andhra Pradesh is acting against the law. If they want to build reservoirs, they have to obtain the permission of the lower riparian State. But, they have announced the plan to build reservoirs without seeking Tamil Nadu’s consent,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He pointed out around 3,000 of the 3,800 sqkm area through which the river flows is in Tamil Nadu.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“About 75% of the river flows in Tamil Nadu while only 25% flows in Andhra Pradesh. The neighbouring State doesn’t have the right to build a checkdam. The Tamil Nadu government must ensure that the checkdams are not built across the Kosasthalaiyar. There used to be a time when water flowed through the Palar like milk. But, there is no water today. The reason was that Andhra Pradesh government has built around 22 checkdams across the river,” he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app